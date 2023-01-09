The rookie Diego Iglesias drives the ball chased by Bauti, yesterday, in the main field of La Manga Club. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

The first regional derby of 2023 had everything but goals. Cartagena B and Yeclano forgot their gunpowder in a match with many occasions and little aim between the three sticks. Adrián Hernández’s team reached the opposite area more and better, without finding the prize of the goal; Pepe Aguilar’s men played with nine casualties, without strikers and largely limited to enduring the visiting downpour. The point keeps Yeclano in the ‘playoff’ and brings Cartagena B closer for the rest of the results.

0

CARTAGENA B Sergio Díaz, Uri, Javi Fernández, Antonio Sánchez, Uri, Nacho Pais, Checo, Ayán, Dani Albiar (Marcio, 87), De Pedro, Diego Iglesias (Enrico Dueñas, 76) and Luis Castillo. See also 'The Sunday Times' encourages British tourists to discover the Region of Murcia 0

YECLANO Iván Martínez, Álvaro González, Juanmi, Gabriel, Diego Ruiz, Álvaro Martínez (Víctor Oliver, 83), Salinas (Luispa, 83), Riquelme (Manu Costa, 56), Bauti, Pedrosa (Alonso, 83) and Alvarito (Javi Heranz , 70). Referee:

Escobar Lopez (canary). Yellow cards for locals Nacho Pais and Uri; and to the visitors Juanmi and Pedrosa.

Incidents:

Some 200 spectators in the main field of La Manga Club, the vast majority of them displaced from Yecla. Matchday 16 in group IV of the Second RFEF.

The Second RFEF started again for the four representatives of the Region of Murcia. More lively, damaging and deep was the Yeclano, especially in the second part. It was in this period where the two teams gained presence in the areas. Especially Pedrosa, protagonist in a couple of actions, one hitting the side of the net.

The wheel of changes allowed Yeclano to finish with better feelings, almost always in the opposite field. Javi Heranz had the dream debut in his boots, but he took too long to assemble his leg; just enough for Sergio Díaz to save Cartagena B from defeat. That was the clearest for those of Adrián Hernández.

The Efesé subsidiary had no choice but to subscribe to the surprise factor of the counterattack. At times cornered, Pepe Aguilar’s boys found oxygen on Ayán’s right. The boy is pure electricity, but he lacked clarity to put together a shot between the three sticks. On another wall he assisted Nacho Pais. But the Argentine’s shot went straight into the hands of Iván Martínez. The rookie Diego Iglesias played a good role, back home as a starter. The kid has vertigo and lacked evil in the final meters.

Jeriel and Pedro, filler



Little to object to Cartagena B, in any case. The subsidiary appeared in the draw with seven casualties: those of Teddy and Sanmartín due to injury; Farru, Neskes, Carlos Sánchez and Djaka for the first team; and Monteverde by sanction. Pedro García and Jeriel filled the bench, despite still being injured. Four juveniles completed the call. One (Czech) played as a war veteran and another (Marcio) is called to do important things. The point, due to the circumstances, is quite positive for the albinegros.

Yeclano will play another derby again on Saturday (La Constitución, 6:30 p.m.), this time against Mar Menor. Cartagena will travel to Lepe to face San Roque half an hour before.