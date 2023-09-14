Strong contrast between the greats of Spanish football in terms of their financial figures. This Thursday, LaLiga communicated to all First and Second clubs the salary limits with which they will have to work until the next update, in February, after the winter transfer market.

While Real Madrid continues to lead, with a maximum salary amount of 727 million euros, Barça plummets from 648 million after the winter window of last year to 270, a figure lower than that of Atlético, which is at 296 Sevilla (169), Villarreal (144) and Real Sociedad (125) complete the ‘top-6’ in Primera, with Athletic (100) and Betis (90) behind.

Without the effect of the economic levers that last summer allowed it to stay afloat, the Barça entity has been forced this campaign to drastically reduce its spending on salaries, which has not prevented it from hiring top-level footballers through different formulas. of Gündogan, Iñigo Martínez, Joao Félix or Joao Cancelo. These additions are largely to blame for the departures of players with high salaries such as Busquets, Jordi Alba, Dembélé, Piqué – in the middle of the campaign -, Ansu Fati and Eric García, to which were added the losses of Kessié, Umtiti, Lenglet, Abde or Dest.

The financial objective at Can Barça right now is to overcome its chronic excess salary in recent years and move next season to be governed by the 1/1 rule, which allows investing exactly the same amount saved. To do this, they need to tighten their belts this year, generate new income that makes it possible to register the Brazilian forward Vitor Roque in the winter market and especially close the campaign with benefits, the great desire right now in the club’s offices.

The Sports Squad Cost Limits (LCPD), as they are officially called, include expenses allocated to first team players, first and second coaches, as well as physical trainer, but also those corresponding to subsidiaries, lower categories and teams from other sections.