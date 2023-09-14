





When the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini began, one of the first actions the Iranian State took was to remove the controversial moral police from the streets. Months later, the vans leave again, this time without the Police identification, but with the women dressed completely in black who seek to identify those who refuse to wear the Islamic veil. Our correspondent Catalina Gómez Ángel tells us all the details.