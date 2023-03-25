casemirohe midfielder of the Manchester Utdexpressed his desire to put an end to speculation about the possible arrival of Carlo Ancelotti to the bench of the Brazil’s selection out of respect for italian coach and his current club, Real Madrid.

Although casemiro praised the trajectory of Carlo Ancelotti and highlighted his experience and ability as a coach, he also made it clear that his current club must be respected and that Menezeshe coach of the Brazil Under-20 and the current interim coach of Canarinha, must be treated as if he were the effective coach.

The player of the Red Devils He has also stated that the dressing room is treating Menezes with the same respect and consideration that they would have with any other coach and that if he does a good job, he could become the permanent coach.

However, if the CBF decides to look for another coach, casemiro pointed out that brazilHe has a lot of exceptional players who could make several world-class teams, so they’d like to see someone come along to work with them.