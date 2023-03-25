Collectible card games have a kind of barrier for those who want to start playing because the rules look complex, those who play play very fast and you just keep watching thinking about “what the hell just happened”. It is the norm and it happens with him Pokémon TCG, however, if you wish to enter it, the Elite Trainer Box is the solution for this.

Surely you will think that this is a comment that is certainly out of place, but it is not so and it is time to explain why. The Elite Trainer Box comes with 9 envelopes with 10 cards each, an energy and a code for Pokémon TCG that we will tell you what it is for you.

To that we must add an allusive card to the box which has collection value and you can start building your deck from there. You also have a package with 45 energies of all types which you can combine with the remaining 9 of the envelopes and thus start playing.

Added to that we have a guide for the players, which is key for you to get an idea of ​​everything that awaits you and that is what we are going to talk about now.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple – Players Guide

Why put so much emphasis on the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple Players Guide? If you already know the card game, you can follow to the letter everything that this document tells you. You will see the new cards, trainer cards, items and much more, all the basics from head to toe.

The best of all is that you will be able to see the entire collection of cards, even those that you are going to want to have and you do not know if they are going to come out in the 9 envelopes in the box or in others that you buy. Let’s just say it’s a good guide with very small print that will help you get a better idea of ​​what you’ll want to build a good combat deck.

Now, in the Scarlet and Purple expansion there are at least 10 promo cards of which we present to you at least four, which with a bit of luck came out to us in envelopes.

What happens if you never played before? is it the end of the world? Will you look for a folder with lenses to store the foils? Well, let’s move on to the next step which has to do with the game, but let’s say that it is much simpler and clearer.

Codes to play TCG Live

Anyone who wants to play Pokémon TCG and is afraid to start with the cards because – complicated – should definitely access Pokémon TCG Live, a game that can teach you step by step how you should give this gaming experience a try.

Whatever it is, it is certainly a compact and direct experience and playing it regularly will help your games go smoothly, gaining the necessary experience to understand the game in the most correct way possible.

Once you master this step, entering the physical card game will be a piece of cake and you will see that collecting can be very fun and enjoyable. Other ways to learn to play are by purchasing pre-built decks, especially from the newer expansion which is Scarlet and Purple.

The same decks say what their game difficulty is, so there is no loss. Does this world of cards excite you?