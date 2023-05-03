He technical director of the Atletico MadridDiego Simeone does not regret the difficult start to the season that the team had to compete for the title of The league. Instead, he values ​​goals from his strikers and emphasizes that “great teams need great strikers.” Simeone highlights the importance of alvaro morata, Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann and Memphis DePay, who have contributed goals in recent games. The rojiblanco team have won eight of the last nine LaLiga games and have only lost one of their last sixteen games.

Diego Simeone emphasizes the importance of having forwards in their best version and highlights the role of Antoine Griezmann as one of the best soccer players in the history of the Atletico Madrid. Although he acknowledges that there are many footballers having a great season, he has no doubt that Griezmann is one of the best to have played at the club.

He Atletico Madrid faces the Cadiz this weekthe “Cholo” Simeone He recognizes that the game schedule can be complicated for people, although the team focuses on resting as much as possible for the matches. The coach stresses the importance of improving as a team in each game and finishing the season in the best possible way.

We recommend you read

In addition, Diego Simeone also deals with the lapses of Atletico Madrid in some sections of the matches, and emphasizes that the loss of the ball is not a physical problem, but a technical one. Likewise, he recognizes the difficulty of each encounter in The league and assumes that the teams competing against the Athletic They can present a great challenge.