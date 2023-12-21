The reactions to the historic ruling on the Super League have not been long in coming. The ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union is destined to change the history of football, just as happened with the 'Bosman law' at the end of the last century. The ruling declares a “pervasive abuse” by FIFA and UEFA and clarifies that their “rules on the prior approval of football competitions, such as the Super League, are contrary to EU law.” Given the letter issued this morning, LaLiga recalls that the competition promoted by Florentino Pérez “is a selfish and elitist model.” «Any format that is not totally open, with direct access, year after year, via domestic leagues, is a closed model. European football has already spoken. “Don't insist,” the institution directed by Javier Tebas wrote on its

The body chaired by Javier Tebas insists on a specific point about the Super League. In it, the entity makes references to the fact that competition should not be “necessarily authorized”, something that contrasts with its thinking. «What the advance that they have read to us is saying. There must be transparent, clear, objective rules for the approval of competitions, which is not enough to simply disapprove, and there should be an objective regulatory structure that requires conditions comparable to the entire sector, but that is not left to the wild. criteria of the specific leaders of FIFA and UEFA, because there would be a situation of abuse of dominant power,” explains the president of Laliga, who continues to be opposed to the ruling and asks the European Commission for measures to preserve the supposed stability of European football. .

To be clear, there are no doubts and some mistakenly go to reopen the bar to drink cubas until 5 in the morning as Bern Reichart CEO seems to have been tonight.

«Nothing will change because the project cannot materialize. There are no French and German teams and I doubt the Italians will be there. Doing it with Barça, Madrid, Oporto… is making pigeons fly,” said Catalan businessman Jaume Roures. The founding partner of Mediapro sent a very forceful message about the announcement that the Super League will be broadcast for free. «If the broadcast is free-to-air and there is no income from pay television because the Champions League is sold until 2027, I wonder all the more… Where will all those millions come from? “It's better to give it to me so that I don't think I have a chance,” he said.

Cádiz, Villarreal, Valencia and Granada have been the first clubs to stand against the Super League under the motto 'Earn it on the field'. The Yellow Submarine and the Granada go one step further and also publish a statement in which they unify their responses. “It is essential to continue working closely with national federations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, EU institutions, governments and other stakeholders to nurture the development of football, foster growth and preserve the values fundamentals that have made European football the resounding success story that it is today.

Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22, promoter of the Super League, has stated that “we are going to broadcast all the matches for free.” «We have won the right to compete. UEFA's monopoly is over. Soccer is free. Now the clubs will no longer suffer threats and sanctions. “They are free to decide their own future.” Tebas immediately came out to refute him: “To make it clear, and there be no doubts and someone mistakenly goes to reopen the bar to drink cubas until 5 in the morning as Bern Reichart CEO seems to have been tonight.” Another of the Super League's announcements is that the clubs' financial income will be fully respected, unlike what currently happens with UEFA competitions. “The income of the clubs and solidarity payments with football are guaranteed.”

With the ruling of the CJEU, the creation of a new competition like the Super League is authorized. Although it remains to be seen if he has the social support to move forward. When Real Madrid and eleven major European clubs made the project public, a storm broke out among European fans, who were strongly against the project. First the English left the group of founders of the Super League and then the Italians. Atlético de Madrid also accompanied them and currently, only Real Madrid and Barcelona are publicly in favor of this competition. Of course, the two greats of Spanish football have always stressed to the press that none of the other founding clubs have abandoned the project, since there is an exit clause that, according to them, was never paid.