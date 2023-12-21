Can you believe it, but it is nearly the end of 2023. We made it guys! While many of us will likely be setting our sights on a bottle of Baileys and novelty Christmas pudding shaped confectionery, Bethesda is still all business, and has laid out its Starfield plans for 2024.

In a new blog postBethesda promised to provide “updates roughly every six weeks starting in February.”

These updates will include everything from Quality of Life improvements to content and feature updates, such as new ways to travel, new ways to customize ships and new gameplay options which will allow players to further adjust their difficulty levels.



Next year will also see the release of Starfield's first major expansion, known as Shattered Space. Again, Bethesda isn't giving much away on this, but has said it will include new story content, new locations, new gear, and “much more.”

In addition, the studio has reiterated that official mod support will be on its way early next year, thanks to the launch of Creations.

If you want to be one of the first to take any of next year's updates out for a spin, Bethesda has suggested joining Starfield's Steam Beta branch.

The studio also shared some Starfield stats for 2023. According to the studio, the game has welcomed 13 million players since its launch in September, with the average playtime being 40 hours.

Altogether, these players have visited “nearly 2bn planets”, while the most popular dish has been the Battlemeal Multipack. The most dangerous lifeform accolade, meanwhile, goes to the Ashta. You can see more in the image below.



Image credit: Bethesda

“Thanks again for making 2023 an unbelievable year for all of us,” the studio closed. “May you have a great rest of the year and we'll see you in 2024. For all, into the Starfield.”

For more on the Starfield modding scene, Liv Ngan recently spoke with a group of modders trying to fix the game – something they said Bethesda isn't making all that easy to do.

And, as it is Christmas, a quick joke to round out this space-related article. S, do you know how the moon cuts his hair? Eclipse it!