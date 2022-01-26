With the return of Davis, the Californians win smoothly, Brooklyn still knocked out and Barba is now attracted to a return to Philadelphia

Oxygen for the Lakers and other troubles for the Nets. The challenge between two teams that at the beginning of the season had been indicated by experts and bookmakers as the favorites of their respective conferences gives, in fact, good sensations, after decidedly complicated weeks, to the Californian team and various concerns for the hosts.

The Harden grain – The Lakers (24-24) easily win 106-96 finding Anthony Davis, out in the last 17 games due to a problem in his left knee, against the reworked Nets (29-18) who in the pre-match must also try to turn off the fire caused by rumors related to James Harden’s frustration and his desire, according to an article on the Bleacher Report website, to put an end to his experience with the Nets to try to restart from a reunion with the former GM of the Rockets Daryl Morey at Philadelphia. “I don’t know anything about it – underlines Harden at the end of the race – I am frustrated because due to the absences we are unable to find pace and our record does not reflect our potential”. Without the injured Kevin Durant and with Kyrie Irving unable to take the field in New York due to the vaccination mandate of the Big Apple, the Nets have an incredible effort against LeBron and his teammates and thus end up with yet another defeat of the season among the friendly walls. If Davis ‘return (eight points and two rebounds in 25’) gives enthusiasm to a depressed environment in Brooklyn recently, the bad news does not stop with the controversy related to Harden’s possible stomach ache. See also The 6 best goals of the Liga MX quarterfinals

The Nets Trouble – Not only does Durant’s return seem officially postponed until after the All Star Game, news that was in the air, but also that of a fundamental player like Harris becomes a new case. The best three-point shooter in the history of the franchise, in fact, continues to have problems with his left ankle after surgery and his return to the court is still on the high seas.

The match – The race slipped away without major jolts for the Lakers who, thanks to a LeBron in a moment of extraordinary form, immediately took control of the operations. Davis makes it clear that he has a great desire to show off, excellent indications for coach Vogel come from the bench by a decisive Monk (22 points with 6/12 from long distance) and a good Carmelo Anthony. Harden alone is not enough. Brooklyn tries to raise his head in the third quarter returning to -2 with the plays of James Harden who in the end closes with a triple double (33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) but as soon as LA feels the breath of the Nets on his neck he relies on James (33 points) and runs away with a 10-2 run. Once back to the double-digit advantage, the guests no longer look back and go on to win with ease. “The presence of Davis has changed our defensive approach – underlines the coach of LA Frank Vogel – we have missed his physicality a lot in recent weeks”. See also The Ganassi team unveils the line-up for the 24 Hours of Daytona

Brooklyn:Harden 33 (9/17, 2/7, 9/9 tl), Mills 15, Bremby 12. Rebounds: Harden 12. Assists: Harden 11.

Los Angeles:James 33 (12/13, 2/8, 3/3 tl), Monk 22, Westbrook 15. Rebounds: James 7. Assists: Reaves, James 6.

January 26 – 07:22

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Lakers #double #party #Davis #Nets #overwhelmed #Harden #grit #bursts