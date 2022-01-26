It has been two years of complete shipwreck for Honda and they can’t afford a 2022 on the same line. The freezing of engines in 2021 due to the pandemic played against it, but with a clear path to solve its crisis, HRC is starting from scratch and turning its prototype 180º. Álex Márquez already warned: the new RC213V is exciting. It is a “totally different concept”, a “very new bike” and with a lot of potential. A change of mentality that was necessary after so many stagnant years and, added to the absence of Marc Márquez, they understood that it was time to look towards a new era in their history.

They want to leave behind one of the worst stages in their history. The eight-time champion’s injury left them a 21-race winless streak, the worst in 40-year history. A year and a half without climbing to the top of the podium, from the Valencia GP in 2019 to the German GP in 2021 and, of course, with Marc Márquez as the great savior of the brand. But it wasn’t the worst: Honda would finish in 2020 as the fifth best brand in the World Championship. That is to say, the penultimate, only ahead of Aprilia. That’s where the rock bottom was reached, with a result that had never been seen before in the Japanese factory since the new era of MotoGP.

And the problem was clear: the bike was very critical, traction was still the great weak point without a solution and the simplest thing was to make a clean slate. This was confirmed Takeo Yokoyama, current technical director of HRC and creator of the new machine that the factory is preparing for a year full of changes. “It’s a big redesign,” points in a chat with Motor Sport Magazine. Again, Honda has a very clear objective on the table: “win the title”. Of course, the almighty Ducati will not make it very easy on the asphalt and, even less so, with up to eight Desmosedici on the track.

Inflection point

The fact is that the return of Marc Márquez was a revolution in Honda. The eight-time world champion took the helm of the ship to redirect them to the right path, the one that the brand lost with his broken arm. Nine months later, the man from Lleida took the reins of a completely unknown motorcycle, put it on top three times and, in the Misano tests, showed that the line was correct again. They reconfirmed the step forward in the tests carried out in Jerez, even with a new absence of Márquez due to his vision problems. It didn’t matter, because everything was going from strength to strength and the rest of the riders had left very good comments about the new MotoGP. The times came out and the only thing left was to continue working in Japan during the winter.

Since he stood up to 2022, Honda forgot its great weak point: “What we want to achieve is to use the rear tire in the most effective way. Last season was the second year with those tires. (Michelin’s new casing) and we began to understand how to use it”. Everything began to gather steam in Portimao, when Márquez returned to competition. Since then, the riders have been adapting to the riding style required by the bike and, therefore, the new tires that , until that moment, they did not quite understand. “At the end of last season, the way our riders rode and used the bike, which comes from the tire, changed, because we begin to understand more and more. Our compression improved,” explained Yokoyama.

the revival

After the storm always comes calm. After the great outbreak of the pandemic, Honda was already able to work in all those frozen areas, without those limits set by COVID and with such valuable learning that they have already reflected on their new motorcycle. Jerez left “a very good taste in the mouth”, as Álex Márquez confessed to this newspaper, but the work does not stop. The Sepang tests are approaching with the aim of continuing to work on the engine and aerodynamics of a machine yet to be discovered, with many aspects to evolve and endless concepts to understand. “When we are losing, when the results are bad, it is easier to make a radical change, when you win it is more difficult”, settled Takeo. In the end, HRC found in this great revolution the key to its recovery.