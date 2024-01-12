By

The AS and Audi podcast Road to Dakar 2024 reaches its fourth installment and does so to address inclusion and gender equality in the rally. To do this, José Antonio Ponseti and Fernando Albes have two great Spanish drivers as guests: Laia Sanz and Mercè Martí.

Laia has an enviable track record and experience. Behind her she has 20 world titles and 13 participations in the Dakar, both on motorcycles and in cars. This year she will participate with the ExtremeE category with the Acciona team | Sainz Regarding the evolution of the role of women in the rally, she comments that “It has evolved and now we have more important positions, not only as drivers but also within the teams.”

For its part, Mercèa woman who led the first all-female team in the Dakar in 2022: the CRM Group Women Dakar Team points out: “We have had the opportunity to pave the way for others to have it easier in the future.”

Finally, Joan NavarroAudi engineer, comments on the role of women in motor technical teams.