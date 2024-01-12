Google has announced the dismissal of its employees: already 6% of the staff have been cut

Google announced the dismissal Of hundreds of employees across several business areas, a sign of further cost-cutting at the search giant as it continues to buck pandemic-era trends.

According to some observers, many of the jobs particularly in the ad sales unit are redundant because Google introduced new ones AI-based tools capable of automatically suggesting and creating new ads that perform well for customers and require little attention from employees.

In fact, i cuts they interested the employees of some divisions, including those working on Google's Assistant program, hardware and internal software tools. But without a specific denial, a Google spokesperson invited them to consider the initiative in a broader investment plan in other major priorities and in the significant opportunities that await us.”

Of course, in recent times, some analysts point out, the parent company of Google, Alphabetled by the CEO Sundar Pichaisought to focus resources on artificial intelligence developments while cutting expenses, with 2,000 jobs, equal to approximately 6% of the staffabout one year ago.

