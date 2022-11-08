Sinaloa is failing strategy for exploit all development potential that they have As data, there is the demand for 500 thousand head of cattle That are required every year to meet the state demand for meat. However, the livestock sector only generates 210 thousand heads of cattle each year, according to estimates made before by the Undersecretary of Livestock in Sinaloa, Alfredo Valdez Zazueta. The rest must be brought from other entities.

The members of the board of directors of the Sinaloa Regional Livestock Union are focused on promoting the next Livestock Expo 2022. And the organization chaired by Régulo Terrazas Romero has set very challenging goals for this edition. They plan to bring exhibitors from Spain, Turkey, the United States and the entire republic, which would impact the improvement of local breeds. In addition, they want to achieve the income of half a million attendees. The investment is not low either, they foresee a budget of 60 million pesos. The event starts on November 17 and that is why the members of the Regional Livestock Union are on a promotional tour.

The Livestock Association of Mazatlan, led by José Antonio Lizárraga Rivera, is managing to increase the price of a liter of milk to 12 pesos, since they assure that it is necessary, since the inputs have increased and it is essential to at least reach that cost with the companies milkmaids. Inflation has definitely hit all sectors, and they affirm that they are seeking rapprochement with the pasteurizing plants to negotiate again, although they have nothing concrete. Currently they pay them a liter of milk at 9.50 pesos, a price that is currently very low.

Livestock producers in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado analyze that the price of a kilo of beef does not suffer a change in the last month of the year. Even when they have already achieved certification, the president of the Local Livestock Association, Salvador Alonso González Sánchez, pointed out that the conditions of the meat are of very good quality, in addition that the food situation has been balanced, as well as the cost of inputs. With all this, they consider it very difficult to move the prices that are already available, and it is said that it will be until the beginning of the year when the analysis of the increase can be determined.