Groupe Renault and Qualcomm Technologies today announced plans to provide a centralized computing architecture for Renault’s next generation of software-defined vehicles. Known as “Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Platforms,” ​​the high-performance automotive platforms will be based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions and will support digital cockpit, connectivity and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The companies also announced that Qualcomm Technologies, or one of its affiliates, will also invest in the Renault Group’s electrical and software company, called Ampere.

From 2026, Renault vehicles will use the SDV platform, including new generations of Snapdragon Digital Chassis, designed to power the new Android cockpits; and will centralize other vehicle functions, such as Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS), bodywork, chassis, telematics, connectivity, Power Line Communications (PLC), security and cybersecurity in the Physical Computer Unit (PCU) . This will optimize hardware and software costs by allowing connection to the Physical Interface Unit (PIU), which provides the zonal interface with the vehicle’s actuators. In parallel, the SDV architecture is designed to be open to other vehicle manufacturers.

“From mobile to car with advanced and revolutionary technology, the Software Defined Vehicle is the future of the automotive industry: it’s about meeting expectations in terms of functionality and services, while controlling complexity and costs,” said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group. “Groupe Renault is strengthening its strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, a major player in mobile and automotive technology, to bring the first open and horizontal Software Defined Vehicle platform to the automotive market. The combination of Groupe Renault’s expertise in automotive technology and Qualcomm Technologies’ proven leadership in high-performance, low-power semiconductors, software and system platforms, will enable us to provide a scalable, competitive and innovative software-defined vehicle platform to drive the service ecosystem and deliver value to our customers “.