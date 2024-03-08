Labor struggles | The graphic tells: This is how the strike will affect Finnish exports and imports

Thousands of tons of goods will not be transported when the strike stops the ports. The impact, measured in goods, is greatest in the ports of the south coast.

Next The strike starting on Monday will slow down freight traffic coming and going abroad, especially in the Gulf of Finland, because the vast majority of Finland's goods exports and imports pass through the three large ports located there.

Measured in tons, most goods pass through the ports of Sköldvik, i.e. Kilpilahti, Hamina-Kotka and Helsinki.

Sköldvik port is a port connected to Neste's Porvoo oil refinery, through which mainly crude oil and oil products pass.

Hamina-Kotka, on the other hand, is a port company operating in Hamina and Kotka, through which a lot of fertilizers and wood products are exported, and especially raw wood is imported.

The port of Hamina–Kotka is Finland's largest general port.

In Helsinki, exports and imports are mostly piece goods, the content of which is not detailed in the statistics.

Finland According to Customs, the value of exports in March 2023 was more than 7.7 billion euros, and the value of imports was just under 7.7 billion euros, so it can be estimated that within a couple of weeks there will be goods worth a few billion.

Even without the strike, goods worth a smaller amount of euros would move than a year ago, because according to the latest statistics published by the Customs on Thursday, the values ​​of exports and imports have decreased quite a lot.

In January, the value of exports was almost nine percent lower than in January of last year. The value of imports had fallen even more, by almost 12 percent.

OF PORTS freight traffic will stop for two weeks from the 11th to the 24th. March due to the strikes of the Auto and Transport Industry Workers' Union AKT and the Public and Welfare Sectors Union JHL.

Freight traffic on train tracks will also be disrupted from 11 to 24. March. The strike especially affects the export of the technology, forest and metal industries.

Untransported goods can be transported after the strike. Some of the goods coming to Finland may also be unloaded from the ships despite the strike. Chairman of the car and transport industry workers union AKT Ismo Kokko has statedthat ACP has traditionally unloaded e.g. fresh produce and feed from ships even during strikes.