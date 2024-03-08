Capcom has published a sort of in the last few hours demo Of Dragon's Dogma 2even if it is a portion of the game dedicated exclusively to the character editor, which therefore allows you to create your own Arisen and then possibly port it over to the main game, as well as a new trailer.

During the event Capcom Highlights staged last night, the Osaka company revealed the launch of this “Character Creator & Storage” demo.

Available on PS5, Xbox Series from import once the game launches.

Director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi presented this new tool in video, as well as various other features of Dragon's Dogma 2, as you can see above.