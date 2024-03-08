Capcom has published a sort of in the last few hours demo Of Dragon's Dogma 2even if it is a portion of the game dedicated exclusively to the character editor, which therefore allows you to create your own Arisen and then possibly port it over to the main game, as well as a new trailer.
During the event Capcom Highlights staged last night, the Osaka company revealed the launch of this “Character Creator & Storage” demo.
Available on PS5, Xbox Series from import once the game launches.
Director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi presented this new tool in video, as well as various other features of Dragon's Dogma 2, as you can see above.
Start creating your Arisen now
The Character Creator is obviously free and represents the complete character creation editor, allowing you to choose between 5 main designs for your Arisen and also for the Pawn Main, i.e. one of the companions managed by the artificial intelligence who will be part of the party.
These designs are then imported into the full game at the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2, scheduled for March 22, 2024, also allowing you to save a certain amount of time and immediately get into the right mood even before the release.
For the rest, the presentation video shows different moments of the game and the explorable world, which also in this case is represented by a large open world style map that stimulates exploration and allows players to discover many secrets, in addition to the main story.
Just yesterday we saw an 11-minute video on two advanced classes, while the director revealed some details on the length of the game, which can vary based on the approaches.
#Dragon39s #Dogma #demo #character #creation #trailer
Leave a Reply