Labor market The Confederation of Finnish Industry and Stora Enso signed an agreement in the mechanical forest industry

The agreement is valid until the end of September 2024.

Industry Association has entered into four new company – specific collective agreements for the mechanical forest industry. The agreement with Stora Enso is valid until the end of September 2024.

In addition, the Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Trade Union Pro have entered into a collective agreement with Isojoen Saha. The agreement means that the strike announced to start on Monday will be canceled.

Two other collective agreements have been signed with the Confederation of Finnish Industry and Pro, as well as with Lunawood and Miwasa Homes. These agreements are valid until the end of 2024.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, the terms of the collective agreements correspond to the previous collective agreement in the mechanical forest industry and are in line with the wage increase line formed for the industry in the current round of agreements.