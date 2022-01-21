What at first began as a simple rumor is now about to materialize: Julian Alvarez, the jewel that Club Atlético River Plate has, is one step away from being sold to Manchester City in England, in exchange for an impressive sum for Argentine football.
It is that the City Group will pay for the “Spider” about 27 million dollars, so subtracting the charges that these types of transfers have, the “Millionaire” would have 21 million dollars clean.
The figure exceeds the exit clause that Julián Álvarez had stipulated, so the River Plate leaders have no doubts about accepting it, but there is also a fundamental fact that has to do with strictly sports.
It is that the City is willing to leave Álvarez in River until, at least, half of 2022, and even until the end of the year so that he can play the World Cup in Qatar with filming in his current club and then he can make the great leap of his career.
In addition to those 21 million dollars, what the “Millionaire” managers are negotiating is to keep a capital gain from a future sale. The crack begins to say goodbye to his house…
