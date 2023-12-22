Labor market | KKO: There were no grounds for limiting the paper union's strike

The Supreme Court overturned the previous decisions of the District Court and the Court of Appeal.

At the beginning of last year, Paperiliitto started a strike at the workplaces of the forest company UPM. The Helsinki District Court and later the Court of Appeal ordered the union to end the strike under the threat of a fine of two million euros in the parts related to heat production and water treatment.

In its preliminary decision, KKO considers that UPM was unable to prove that the strike posed an immediate, concrete and serious danger to life, health or the environment.

