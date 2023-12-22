Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Specific suggestions (and some little “tricks”) to enjoy family lunches and New Year's Eve dinner, without feeling guilty

Have one chronic disease can result dietary restrictions to follow. During the holidays, when you share moments of conviviality with loved ones, can you make any exceptions to enjoy Christmas delicacies? What to pay attention to? Here are some tips for those who suffer from high pressure, diabetes, cholesterolgout, fat liverceliac disease.

High pressure «For people with high blood pressure the number one enemy is the sodiumwhich is found in table salt but also in a number of “hidden” seasonings” as substances they contain sodium glutamate – recalls the president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (SIMI) Giorgio Sesti, full professor of Internal Medicine at the La Sapienza University of Rome -. In addition to table salt that we add to the dishes, it is necessary to consider what is contained in the foods preserved in saltsuch as dried cod, tuna, anchovies, stockfish, cod, cured meats, fresh cheeses (mozzarella) and mature cheeses preserved in brine.

It must then be loaned pay attention to olives and capers also preserved in brine, a sauces such as ketchup, to snacks (for example, potato chips and peanuts), to soup cubes which contain sodium glutamate (vegetable ones are preferable)”.

High cholesterol «What should you pay attention to if you have high cholesterol? “All the vegetable fats they go Well, starting with olive oil (which however is rich in calories) – replies President Simi -. They go avoid – or at least limited – all the g

rare animals contained in red meats, sausages, mature cheeses; they can be eaten lean meats in moderation such as chicken, turkey, rabbit; I am low-fat cheeses are allowed – always in moderationthe one par excellence is the ricotta since it is a recovery product from the preparation of fatty cheese, therefore low in cholesterol. It goes It's fine to eat fish (as per tradition in many regions on Christmas Eve and New Year), especially that light blue, rich in omega-3 fats (and also fresh salmon).

Triglycerides «People who have high triglyceride values ​​– recalls the expert – should avoid all animal and vegetable fats (including olive oil); alternatively, spices, lemon and aromatic herbs can be used to flavor dishes».

Diabetes Among those who have more problems at the table during the holidays are people with diabetes. «Whoever has diabetes must avoid simple sugars which therefore increase the glycemic index limit pasta, bread, pizza, potatoes, polenta, rice – says Professor Sesti –. In this case the The secret is to use whole foods which have the great advantage of having fibre, therefore, they cause less glucose to be absorbed and cause blood sugar levels to increase less, not only in diabetic subjects but also in those at risk.

A little known trickbut very useful – continues President Simi – it is eat foods rich in fat such as dried fruit with shells before pasta or bread (for example, walnuts or hazelnuts, up to a maximum of 30 grams) which is part of the Italian Christmas tradition: these fats prevent sugar from being absorbed, therefore slowing down the glycemic peak.

EyeInstead, with very sugary fruit

like the typical Christmas one that is, dried figs, chestnuts, dates, but also bananas and grapes – recalls Professor Sesti –. Alcohol should be limited which is sugary and typical leavened desserts such as panettone and pandoro should be avoided;

to be preferred Instead desserts made with wholemeal fiber flour. If you don't want to give up panettone or pandoro – advises President Simi – eat a small portion preceded by a few walnuts or hazelnuts. Instead, go ahead for bitter chocolate (with a very high percentage of cocoa) and remember drink a lot of water especially if you eat more than usual.”

Fatty liver (hepatic steatosis) More and more people who are obese or have diabetes suffer from fat liver (hepatic steatosis). What do you recommend for Christmas lunch? «All types of fish and legumes, vegetables and foods rich in fiber are goodto consume cold cuts in moderation (bresaola or fat-free ham is better) – replies Professor Sesti -. AvoidInstead, foods rich in animal fats such as lard, butter, lard, mature cheeses, offal and absolute ban on alcohol (including wine and beer) and spirits but also sugary drinks rich in fructose (may facilitate the accumulation of fat in the liver)”.

Gout (hyperuricemia) «Those who suffer from gout, that is, have high levels of uric acid, may have attacks if he eats and drinks abundantly during the holidays” warns the expert.

What to prefer and what to avoid? «Syou can eat bread, pasta, rice, low-fat cheeses, vegetables except asparagus, spinach and cauliflower and the white fish such as sea bass, grouper, pike, cod, hake, turbot, sole, i freshwater fish like trout – advises Professor Sesti -. They go

Celiac disease If there is a celiac person in the family it is desirable that there is a single menu gluten free, especially if the little ones have celiac disease, so as to prevent them from accidentally ingesting foods that are not suitable for them, suggests the Italian Celiac Association (AIC) and its experts. You can think of a menu with naturally gluten-free foods such as, for example, rice, meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, vegetables, legumes, fruit.

When defining the menu it is important to find out what the menus are foods prohibited for celiacsto name a few: wheat, barley, rye, spelt, couscous, seitan, khorasan wheat (often marketed under the commercial brand “kamut”) and other varieties of wheat. Also pay attention to contamination, reminds the Aic: some “unsuspected” foods could be at risk due to the use of flour and gluten as additional ingredients (some cured meats, preparations for soups and sauces, chocolate, nougat, sweets or for example spreadable cheeses). The advice is always to check the label which, by law, must contain the information necessary for guaranteed consumption. To simplify, you can also rely on products bearing the registered Spiga Barrata trademark. Furthermore, AIC periodically draws up a list of permitted, risky and prohibited foods which form the ABC of the celiac diet available on the website of the Italian Celiac Association.

Finally, please remember that if you plan two menus, with and without gluten, the gluten free dishes they go cooked in separate pots paying attention to splashes and not using the same utensils to mix or drain.

