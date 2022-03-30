Labor market It is difficult to prevent the nurses’ strike anymore – the settlement proposal is not valid for employees

The national mediator will receive official responses to his presentation on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Friday the two-week strike of 25,000 nurses starting at six in the morning is very difficult to prevent anymore.

The strike is likely to begin despite being a national mediator Vuokko Piekkala said on Tuesday night he left a total of 425,000 municipal workers in a labor dispute conciliation proposal.

In addition to nurses, the presentation covers, for example, teachers, doctors, babysitters, librarians, office secretaries, institutional caregivers, social workers and engineers.

Piekkala has asked for answers to his settlement proposal by 6 pm on Wednesdays. Acceptance of the proposal requires the approval of all parties to the labor dispute, in which case the announced strikes would also be revoked.

Reconciliation proposal the content is not normally communicated until the so-called administrations of the negotiating parties, ie the employers and the trade unions, have given their answers and handed them over to the conciliator.

The bill will be discussed by governments and other decision-making bodies on Wednesday.

The situation is different now, as already on Tuesday evening, some of the negotiators of the municipal employees’ organizations told the public that the settlement proposal was not suitable for them.

This was done by the Public Sector Negotiating Association Juko, which represents about 30 trade unions in Aqala. The largest of these are the Education Association OAJ, Akava’s specialties, the Finnish Medical Association and Talentia.

“When In view of the mandate we have received from Juko regarding the objectives of the negotiations, Juko’s negotiators will not present the approval of the settlement proposal. Of course, this is not binding on Juko’s decision-makers, ”the chairman of Juko’s Board of Directors Olli Luukkainen and the Chief Operating Officer Maria Löfgren said in a press release Tuesday night.

In practice, it would be difficult for administrations to decide contrary to what the negotiators recommend.

Why did the negotiators act exceptionally and knock down the conciliation proposal before the government considered it?

“We wanted to to tell us that it is not possible for the negotiators to present the approval of the proposal, because it does not include the threshold issues that are important to us, ”Luukkainen explains the rejection recommendation to HS.

According to Luukkainen, there are “fundamental shortcomings” in the conciliation proposal, which he does not identify himself.

“It has already become clear from the social media that the proposal does not include the multiannual salary program we demand, which has been a key element in the negotiations,” says Luukkainen.

Also chairman of JHL, the Association of Public and Welfare Sectors Päivi Niemi-Laine already stated in a press release on Tuesday that “I do not think the settlement proposal adequately supports our set goals”.

Of the goals, Laine referred primarily to “a multi-year wage program and decent wage increases to increase purchasing power”.

On Wednesday after 6 pm it will be clearer what the settlement proposal must contain.

As a result of the rejection of the proposal, the first major strike, the industrial action in the care sector, would begin on Friday, April 1, in six hospital districts. The strike affects the hospital districts of Northern Ostrobothnia, Northern Savonia, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Helsinki and Uusimaa, as well as Central Finland.

On Monday, the state mediator announced that the larger strike, originally announced to begin on Friday, was postponed for two weeks. The transfer decision is made by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy on the proposal of the mediator.

If negotiations do not continue, the strike will extend to thirteen hospital districts on April 15, already covering 40,000 nurses.

April On the other hand, other large-scale strikes have also been reported, affecting kindergartens, schools, museums, libraries and health care, with the involvement of, for example, teachers and doctors in industrial action.

If no agreement is reached on a new collective agreement, next week, 6-7. The strikes in Jyväskylä and Rovaniemi, as well as in Turku and Oulu, are ahead of April.

After that, it would be the turn of Kuopio and Tampere on 12–13. Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen on 19–25 April. April.

The weekly strike threatening the metropolitan area would have about 31,000 employees.

Municipal sector Employment and collective bargaining agreements are negotiated by the main employers’ organizations Juko, the Public Sector Union Jau (JHL and Jyty) and Sote (Super, Tehy and SPAL) together with the municipal and welfare area employers KT.

Negotiations on new collective agreements in the municipal sector began on 11 January.

The old contracts were valid until the end of February, after which a non-contractual period began, during which the obligation to work peace is no longer valid.