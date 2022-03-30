Giulia Stabile shows herself on social media with a new look, with curtain fringe and wavy hair, the dancer is even more trendy

Without a shadow of a doubt Giulia Stabile she is one of the most loved and respected dancers in the world of dance. She recently the winner of the last edition of Friends has decided to change look opting for a new one haircut. Let’s find out all the details together.

Giulia Stabile never ceases to amaze all her parents fan. Recently the well-known dancer of Friends ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some pictures in which she appeared with a new look.

Giulia gave us a cut. In fact, the dancer decided to go to the hairdresser to get a new hair look. While in recent days she sported a long and smooth hair, she now has a much shorter cut and characterized by curtain bangsone of the trend most iconic of recent times.

The dancer has decided to revolutionize her style also with regards to it styling of her hair. From its debut to Friends so far, we have seen it with a crease super smooth. On the contrary, now her hair is wavy with a natural effect. The natural waves are highlighted by the fringe which appears slightly open in the center of the forehead.

Giulia Stabile: after Tu Si Que Vales back to Amici

Giulia Stabile is a note dancervery famous for having won the last edition of Friends, defeating her fiancé, San Giovanni. After having been at the side of Belen Rodriguez to Tu Si Que Vales, currently works in the program broadcast every Saturday night on Canale 5. Not only that. Every week she is always ready on stage to present the Oreo Challenge.