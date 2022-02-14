The shortage on the labor market has increased even further in the fourth quarter of 2021, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). For example, 16,000 vacancies were created and the number of unemployed fell by 29,000. The total number of employee and self-employed jobs also grew. In the last months of the year, 44,000 jobs were added, an increase that is less than in the past two quarters.

