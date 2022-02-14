Passion of hawks 2 It premieres this Monday the 14th on Telemundo, according to the international network with the launch of its first official trailer.

With the filming of the first part of the show underway in Colombia, fans are more than excited to see the reboot of the story that fell in love with more than one. The return of its original cast will make more than one closely follow the participation of Michel Brown, who plays Franco Reyes, and who officially joined the recordings last.

Passion of hawks 2 trailer

Where to see Passion of hawks 2?

Pasión de gavilanes 2 will premiere LIVE on Telemundo. If you are in the United States, you can watch the telenovela on the network’s website and on the Peacock streaming service (available only in that country).

Likewise, it is expected that as the hours go by, the option will also be enabled in the Telemundo mobile app, which is available for all countries.

What will happen in Passion of hawks 2?

Telemundo shared that the plot will take us to see a new generation of the Reyes Elizondo family and, as in its first season, it will tell about events caused by a tragic crime that will strongly affect the family. A mysterious death points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits.

Cast of Pasión de gavilanes 2: which actors return to the telenovela?

Danna García returns returns as Norma Elizondo

Mario Cimarro returns as Juan Reyes

Natasha Klauss returns as Sara Elizondo

Michel Brown returns as Franco Reyes

Paola Rey returns as Jimena Elizondo

Juan Adolfo Baptista returns as Oscar Reyes

Zharick León returns as Rosario Montes

Kristina Lilley returns as Elizondo’s Gabriela Acevedo.

Schedule to see Passion of hawks in Peru and the rest of Latin America

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 12.00 pm

Bolivia: 11.00 p.m.

Chile: 12.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

United States: 10.00 p.m. m

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 11.00 pm

Official synopsis of Passion of hawks 2

After 20 years of the end of the first part, the hawks will be forced to face new challenges that threaten their family. A tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes their home, as evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits.