Labor market | A result of the negotiations was created for the shipping industry

If the negotiation result is accepted, the strike that started two weeks ago will end.

For the narrowing sector a negotiation result has been reached, says the office of the national mediator.

The outcome of the negotiations will be processed next in the administrations of the AKT trade union of the automotive and transport industry and Satamaoperatoritit ry, representing the employer side. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

If the negotiation result is accepted, the stevedores’ strike at the ports will end.

The content of the negotiation result will only be announced after the administrative hearings.

Of the stragglers the strike has lasted exactly two weeks, and no deadline has been set for its end.

The strike has silenced the ports and thus stopped a large part of Finland’s export and import of goods.

AKT has previously rejected two settlement proposals made by the mediator in the dispute. The union has said that it is aiming for a wage solution for the industry that does not exceed the “contractual level of German industry”.

Tuesday AKT accepted the settlement proposals for the truck sector, the tanker and oil product sector and the terminal operations sector.

There were industrial disputes in these sectors as well in February.

On Wednesday, the union started a strike in the bus industry.