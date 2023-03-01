Cospito writes a letter: “Ready to die to make people understand what 41 bis is”

“The greatest insult to an anarchist is to be accused of giving or receiving orders. When I was under high surveillance I still had censorship and I never sent pizzini, but articles for anarchist magazines, I was allowed to read what I wanted, to evolve. Today I am ready to die to let the world know what 41 bis really is. Seven hundred and fifty people suffer it without saying a word”. Thus, in a letter Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist sentenced to 41 bis, on hunger strike for four months.

The letter was mentioned during a press conference in the Senate, which was attended by defender Flavio Rossi Albertini and Professor Luigi Manconi. Thanks to Cospito’s lawyer, the letter passed the censorship.

The anarchist adds that he is “convinced that my death will put an obstacle to this regime and that the 750 who have suffered the 41 bis for decades can live a life worth living, whatever they have done”. The 55-year-old concludes: “I love life, I am a happy man, I would not want to exchange my life for that of another. Or just because I love her I can’t accept this hopeless unlife.”