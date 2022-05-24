Labor disputes A local contract coveted by carers ‘unions is collapsing and they are now making harsh accusations against other workers’ unions

The local agreement between Tehy and Super is not coming to fruition. The unions accuse other workers ’organizations of acting against the caregivers’ goals and free travel on the caregivers ’wing.

Nursing associations Tehy and Super say that the local agreement in the Kanta-Häme hospital district will not be implemented. The hospital district said last week that it was surprisingly starting negotiations and offering extra money to caregivers to get out of industrial action.

Tehy and Super say in their press release that the agreement is collapsing in opposition to other negotiating parties in the municipal sector. According to carers ‘associations, other workers’ organizations are demanding the same increases for doctors and other staff.

Done by Chairman Millariikka Rytkönen and the chairman of Super Silja Paavola accuse the other main contractors in the municipal sector of “open-minded activities both at the national level and in Kanta-Häme”.

“It is starting to look sad that the advocacy of other municipal organizations is based above all on free travel on the wing of caretakers,” the presidents said in a statement.

It is exceptional for trade unions to make such harsh public criticism of other trade unions.

Kanta-Häme hospital district director Seppo Ranta confirms that negotiations are likely to fail. Jau, another municipal negotiating body, filed a strike warning on Friday because the hospital district was only going to negotiate with nurses. According to Ranta, it was starting to look like the hospital district should be giving the same increases to staff other than nurses. It would have become too expensive, Ranta says.

The hospital district specifically wanted to buy work peace from nurses for the rest of the year or until a nationwide agreement is reached. The hospital district is already suffering from a shortage of nurses and protracted queues, exacerbated by, for example, ongoing bans on overtime and shifts.

The beach said last week that the hospital district would provide caregivers with only temporary extra money, not a long-term payroll program. Tehy and Super, on the other hand, say in a statement that the local agreement would have included a payroll program as well. So would the payroll program have come or not?

“I do not want to open the content of the negotiations in detail, but now it is said that they did not get that far,” Ranta replies.