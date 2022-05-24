Mexico.- This Monday, May 23, the Hot Sale 2022 officially started and for the next 8 days various stores such as Amazon, Liverpool, SEARS and Coppel, Elektra and more will have the best discounts in their electronic stores.

The Hot Sale 2022 is one of the most anticipated commercial events since until the end of May, people who like to shop online will be able to enjoy the best promotions even above those present in physical stores.

As if that were not enough, banking entities also participate in this Hot Sale, which have applied interesting promotions in online purchases in stores such as Walmart and Bodega Aurrera. These benefits range from bonuses, months without interest, among others. Some participating banks are; Banorte, Citibanamex, HSBC, Santander, BBVA, it should be noted that all promotions are subject to Terms and Conditions.

Which stores participate in this Hot Sale 2022?

amazon

Liverpool

sanborns

Walmart

Aurrera Winery

SEARS

Cougar

Charlie

Dico Furniture

iron palace

Sam’s Club

suburbia

Shein

Adidas

The Home Depot

Claro Shop

Elektra

Coppel

Nike

Kelder

It should be noted that more than 600 stores participate in this Hot Sale 2022, so if you want to purchase an item that is not present in the aforementioned stores, you can take a look at the official Hot Sale page where you can see all the news from this mega offer.

On the Hot Sale site you can find categories according to your hobbies such as; travel, beauty, automotive, electronics, pets, sports, furniture and home, among others.

To see the promotions in more detail, it is recommended to visit the official websites of the stores since there you will be able to observe their promotions and make the purchase through their payment and home delivery services.