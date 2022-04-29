This Sunday, May 1, much of the world celebrates Labor Day. As year after year, the struggle of American workers for decent working conditions is commemorated; including the eight-hour day. The deaths of the protestant workers in that May of 1868, was the reason for choosing May 1 as the summit date to remember their struggle.

For this reason, we present you with a dozen films that you can watch on Netflix in which the importance of work in society stands out. In them you will also appreciate the difficulties that people overcome day by day to be able to meet their goals.

“A good recipe” (2015)

A chef in disgrace due to his multiple addictions travels to London with the aim of recovering his career. There he will have to face mistrust, pessimism and even his own ego in order to recover the glory that he once had.

“Ruby’s Rescue” (2022)

A policeman wishes to form an elite canine unit. To do this, he adopts a dog that, after being rejected by various families, was about to be sacrificed. The feature film recounts the adventures of this duo and the tireless work they do together.

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.: a man with principles” (2017)

Roman is an idealist whose biggest dream is an effective judicial system. After discovering shady practices in the office where he worked, he looks for a new job. In it he meets a young social fighter and together with her —based on work and sacrifice— he will discover the truth of the legal system of the United States.

“Dunkirk” (2017)

War cinematographic work that narrates the evacuation of the British army and its allies from Dunkerke. The joint work of soldiers and civilians was decisive for the Second World War to end with the results we know today.

“Chernobyl: The Movie” (2021)

A firefighter from the Soviet Union decides to risk his life to put out a fire in one of the reactors at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The reason for getting involved in this suicide mission is to get treatment for his son, a victim of radiation.

“Miraculous Hands: The Ben Carson Story” (2009)

Ben Carson is an African-American boy who fights against prejudice and racism to become a surgeon, a fact that he finally achieves, but going through various types of abuse.

“The Secret Soldiers of Bendasi” (2016)

Six US soldiers are on a mission to save their compatriots who suffered an attack on the US embassy in Libya. Joint work and support between them will be essential for them to return home to their families.

Jobs (2013)

The tape has luxuries and details the life of Steve Jobs, the former president and co-founder of Apple. The story goes from the youth of Jobs until shortly after founding the famous American transnational in 1971 with Steve Wozniak.

“The Bookstore” (2017)

The widow of a World War II soldier decides to settle in a British town and open the first bookstore in the place. However, the woman will not have it easy at all and she will have to overcome adversity in order to fulfill her dream.

Yara (2021)

Lawyer Letizia Ruggeri was shocked by the disappearance of Yara Gambirasio, a 13-year-old girl. The lawyer will work tirelessly to find out the truth and bring the culprit to justice.