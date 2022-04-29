One of the biggest anime worldwide is Neon Genesis Evangelion, this is due to the complexity of its story, its striking drawings and quite remarkable character development. This is reason enough for its creator, Hideaki Annoreceive one of the greatest awards that the country of the rising sun gives to select citizens of the country.

Just this week, Japanese officials confirmed that Mr. Hideaki will receive the Purple Ribbon Medal region of. A national award that is given to those born in these lands and who have contributed to developments, better academic and artistic achievements during their lives. With this context behind it, it is logical that he should win for having created the Eves.

The mangaka is scheduled to receive this award in the spring, and he will be joined by other familiar names within this ceremony. yasushi akimotothe founder of AKB48along with the novelist behind One Missed Calla work praised by critics and the general public.

It is worth mentioning that Year is not the first mangaka to take the purple ribbon, as other big names in the industry like Shigeru Miyuki, Isao Takahata, Tetsuya Chiba, Ryohei Saigan, and Katsuhiro Otomo They took the prize back in the day. All with such great contributions that even today their works continue to be consumed, even when they have already abandoned the plane of life.

Evangelion It is one of those works that will transcend generations, and it is not surprising that its creator receives such an award, after all, he has left an excellent job with his studio Gainax. Site that forged new generations of mangaka who are willing to leave their mark on the business.

editor’s note: A well deserved award for the great Hideaki Anno. That makes me wonder if more contemporary mangaka will one day receive something. Among them are Eiichiro Oda and Masashi Kishimoto, creators of two great banners of pop culture. One Piece and Naruto.

Via: comic book