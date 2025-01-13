Labor and Economy agree to “continue negotiating” the reduction of the working day after the meeting between Corpus and Díaz

The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Labor have decided this Monday to “continue negotiating” the reduction of the working day after the meeting held this Monday night between those responsible for both portfolios, Carlos Corpo and Yolanda Díaz. The second vice president requested this meeting with the head of the Economy to demand the urgent processing of the rule on the reduction of the working day to 37 and a half hours, which was agreed upon with the CCOO and UGT unions at the end of December.

Although there was no agreement after the meeting, both ministries agreed on a brief statement in which they highlighted that the meeting lasted “more than an hour in a cordial and constructive spirit” and that both officials decided to “continue negotiating.” ”. From Labor they add a tagline: “To continue negotiating to urgently process the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours in 2025.”

That is to say, the Ministry of Yolanda Díaz continues to defend the need for the urgent processing of the regulation, compared to the ordinary one towards which the Economy has been inclined until now. In Labor they insist that this second option would not allow the norm to be approved in 2025, which would mean failing to comply with the government agreement.

However, Labor lowered their tone after publicly demonstrating a strong clash with the Ministry led by Carlos Corpus and, in general, with the socialist wing in the Government. Yolanda Díaz went so far as to say last week that it was “almost a bad person” not to want to reduce her workday by half an hour a day, in an interview in which she addressed her differences with Corpus.

This Monday, sources from the Second Vice Presidency indicate that the meeting “went well,” although it did not result in an agreement for urgent processing, as Díaz expected this morning from Córdoba.

Focus on the “urgent” processing of the law

The second vice presidency of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, requested the meeting with the Minister of Economy “to clarify the reasons why the urgent procedure for the reduction of working hours has not yet been processed,” they explained this Monday morning at the Ministry of Job.

Economy sources indicated that the Minister of Economy was “delighted” to hold “as many meetings as are necessary to achieve this shared objective of reducing working hours,” which they noted is a “priority.”

In addition to processing through “urgency” in the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Labor insists that the text signed with the unions must be processed “without changes.” Yolanda Díaz has denounced that Economía wants to modify the pact with the unions on how the reduction in working hours affects part-time contracts, which mainly affects working women, and represents another red line for the vice president.

“Social dialogue and its results must be scrupulously respected in a social and democratic State of law, as required by the ILO conventions of which Spain is a member,” sources from the second vice presidency maintained this morning. “Reducing the working day is a priority and a commitment of the Government. We are working to carry it out in the best possible way and as soon as possible,” they indicated in Economy.