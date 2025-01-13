He asks that the Prosecutor’s challenge be rejected as untimely and alludes to the precedent of Espejel, who was forced to deliberate on abortion



01/13/2025



Updated at 10:02 p.m.





Removing him from the appeals and questions of unconstitutionality regarding the amnesty will mean “demolish the principle of political pluralism” that explains and justifies the composition of the Constitutional Court and “will give status to an act of ideological manipulation of its composition for…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only