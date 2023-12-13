Thursday, December 14, 2023, 00:42

















Last night, the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia hosted a new edition of the Los Mejores gala, awards with which LA VERDAD recognizes excellence in different professional sectors. Specifically, yesterday the award was given to the poets Eloy Sánchez Rosillo, first winner of the Adonáis award from the Region of Murcia for 'Ways of being alone' (1977), and Dionisia García, distinguished for her penultimate book, 'Clamor en la memoria' (2022), with the National Critics Award; to the professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the UMU José Manuel López Nicolás, a reference in scientific dissemination; to the organization ANSE (Association of Naturalists of the Southeast), which has been raising its voice for five decades for the protection and restoration of unique natural spaces, such as the Mar Menor, and to the Cirugía Solidaria association, which has treated 17,000 patients in the countries of Africa where he develops his projects.

This Friday, the printed edition of LA VERDAD includes the Los Mejores magazine, with interviews and reports with the winners. Additionally, in the pages of this newspaper, you can find all the information about the gala, with photographs of the guests.

In this new edition of Los Mejores, in a year in which the newspaper celebrates its 120th anniversary, the focus was also placed on the commemoration of the centenary of the Literary Supplement (1923-1926), a publication that brought together the most select voices of the Generation of 27. The gala featured performances by the Carmen Romero Dance Academy, with 'The Dance of the Fire Ritual' from the work 'Amor brujo' by Falla and a zarzuela piece inspired by Juan Ramón Jiménez and other poets; the voices of Esperanza Clares, Lola Tórtola, María Sánchez Saorín, Alberto Caride and Juan de Dios García with the recital of 'suite' by Federico García Lorca and 'Canciones de madre' by Gabriela Mistral; Madbel's performance with the MurciAtempo Ballet Profesional dance academy, with a new version of 'La Tarara'; while the singer and composer Fran Ropero, on piano and voice, together with Mercedes Luján on flamenco guitar, performed their own version of 'Verde que te Quiero Verde'.