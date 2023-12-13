#Israel #confirms #Hamas #killed #civilians
The economy | Inflation slowed down clearly in November
Compared to October, consumer prices fell in November.Consumer prices the annual change, i.e. the slowdown in inflation, continued strongly in...
#Israel #confirms #Hamas #killed #civilians
Compared to October, consumer prices fell in November.Consumer prices the annual change, i.e. the slowdown in inflation, continued strongly in...
The title of Worst Slogan 2023 goes to bicycle rental company Tuut Tuut, with 'Put the fun between your legs'....
For many, the appetizer table has become more important than the traditional Christmas main dishes.Is it Christmas at all if...
Hunder Biden made his way to the Capitol on Wednesday. Before the congress he addressed the waiting journalists. In the...
The live media show will be held for the first time during the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.Russian president Vladimir...
The information about the running lines will be specified throughout the day, says HSL's communications.taxis, snowplows and crews doing power...
Leave a Reply