Demonstration for the release of hostages this Tuesday (12) in Jerusalem | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli authorities confirmed to the Times of Israel newspaper this Wednesday (13) that two civilians, who had been identified as Hamas hostages, were killed by the terrorist group.

According to the newspaper, the victims are Israeli Tal Chaimi, 41 years old and resident of the Nir Yitzhak settlement, and Joshua Mollel, 21 years old, an intern in the agricultural sector in Tanzania, who lived in the Nahal Oz settlement. The bodies of both would be in the possession of terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Chaimi was killed during the Hamas attacks on October 7, while Mollel was a de facto hostage, as he was kidnapped during the attacks and later murdered in captivity, according to the management of the settlements where they lived.

In the attacks last month, Hamas killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped 240, of which 105 were released in a temporary truce at the end of November.

Before that, four hostages were released and one was rescued by Israeli forces. The bodies of four other hostages were recovered. Based on intelligence information, the Israeli army indicated that at least 20 hostages in Gaza were killed.