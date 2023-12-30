Saturday, December 30, 2023, 1:35 p.m.



LA VERDAD offers this Sunday, December 31, the 'Yearbook of the Region of Murcia 2023', a complete and detailed review of the most outstanding news of the past year, organized by month and accompanied by some of the images with which they were illustrated .

The special focuses on the international successes of several young athletes, among them the great protagonist of 2023: the El Palmar tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who at only 20 years old won the Wimbledon tournament, achieved his second Grand Slam and established himself as the world number one. Furthermore, at the age of 19, the Mazarrón rider Pedro Acosta was proclaimed Moto 2 world champion; At 22, Yeclana Eva Navarro won with the Spanish soccer team in the Women's World Cup; At 19, the Murcian soccer player Silvia Lloris was the under-19 world champion; At 18, Izan Almansa from Murcia, who is aiming for the NBA, won the U-19 Basketball World Cup and was chosen best player of the tournament; and at 25, the Muleño athlete Mo Katir won the silver medal at the World Cup in Budapest.

LA VERDAD also remembers the tragedy of the Atalayas nightclubs, the fire that cost the lives of thirteen people in the capital of the Region on October 1 and that could have been avoided; and the main results of the municipal and regional elections in May, which led in September to the government agreement between PP and Vox and the reelection as regional president of Fernando López Miras.

The yearbook does not lack milestones such as the delivery of the S-81 submarine 'Isaac Peral' by Navantia to the Spanish Navy in Cartagena and the archaeological mission to uncover the 'sarcophagus' of the Phoenician ship of Mazarrón.

Analysis and opinion



In addition, the director of LA VERDAD and journalists from different sections of the newspaper enrich the summary with opinion articles where they analyze issues of relevance to the Region, such as the deficit of resources in mental health, the cut of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and the challenge of the illegal immigration mafias.

The informants also draw the probable and desirable future for the people of Murcia, from the unlocking of the regeneration of Portmán Bay to the promotion of economic growth and employment, the reduction of social inequalities, the greatest possible tourist impact of the Jubilee Year 2024 of Caravaca de la Cruz and a climate of political understanding, on key issues such as the improvement of public education and the recovery of the Mar Menor.