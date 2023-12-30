A 59-year-old man was arrested during the night by the police because he was believed to be the perpetrator of the murder of Carolina D'Addario, the 84-year-old found dead in her house in Gissi (Chieti) last 23 December. The old woman was killed with a stab wound. The weapon and the victim's precious objects, the absence of which had raised suspicion, were recovered. A passerby raised the alarm. At first it seemed to have been a death from natural causes: yesterday the autopsy was performed, but there was no mention of the fatal injury.

During the night the police arrested the man, accused of voluntary homicide, who was the victim's neighbor. The military reached him thanks to the footage from the video surveillance cameras. Around 20 thousand euros in cash and the victim's jewels were found in the suspect's house.

It was a relative who found the pensioner lifeless on the kitchen floor of her home. It was the operators of the funeral home who discovered the detail that would have reopened the case: they noticed a wound on the side of the murdered woman.