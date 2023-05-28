Dayanita and the Uchulu They saw each other again in the latest edition of “El reventonazo de la Chola” and they stirred up the set of América TV with their funny occurrences. Although both have denied being enemies or getting along, the TV stars faced each other in a racy hip hop duel, in which they told each other anything. However, the most surprising thing was when Etza Wong made reference to the controversy that the comic actress had with Jorge Benavides after leaving “JB on ATVs”.

“Dayanita, I don’t understand why you’re raised. You think you’re a star, but you’re starry,” was one of the first sentences that Uchulú released. However, Dayanita was not far behind. “You are not at my level,” she replied without imagining what they were going to say to her. “What’s wrong with you, you’re running out of friends. Everyone is ripping you off and they’re throwing you out from anywhere, mommy”Etza lashed out.

