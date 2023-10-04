Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

The dead teenager from Bad Emstal in northern Hesse was probably strangled. This was revealed by the first autopsy on Wednesday (October 4th) – the suspect is silent.

Bad Emstal – It has been around a week since 14-year-old Marie Sophie was found dead in Bad Emstal in northern Hesse. A A 20-year-old acquaintance of the family is considered a strong suspect and has been in custody for several days. He remains silent about the serious allegations.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office is now commenting on the possible cause of death. It was clear to investigators early on that the young person’s death was violent. New details could shed light on the alleged crime.

“Violence on the neck”: Further examinations ordered – Many questions still remain unanswered in the case of 14-year-old Marie Sophie

According to the current state of the investigation, it is assumed that the 14-year-old was strangled, as stated in a statement on Wednesday afternoon (October 4th). The autopsy revealed evidence “that can be explained by force on the neck area,” explained the Kassel public prosecutor’s office.

Was 14-year-old Marie Sophie strangled? The teenager was found dead on the edge of a field outside the northern Hesse community of Bad Emstal. (Photo Montage) © dpa/Photo Montage

Further toxicological studies were therefore commissioned. We are now waiting for their results. The 14-year-old was found dead in a forest outside Bad Emstal (southwest of Kassel) on Thursday last week (September 28th). The girl was said to have been found near a woodpile on the edge of a field after she was reported missing a day. For tactical reasons, the police did not provide any information about who exactly discovered it.

The The case was also met with horror by the North Hesse community taken out, like that HNA from Ippen Media writes. There had previously been wild speculation about what might have happened to the girl; both about the alleged perpetrator and the cause of death. So far, little is known about what happened. The investigators’ secrecy regarding the person who discovered Marie Sophie’s body also raises questions. (dpa/rku)