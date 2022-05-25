Culiacán.- TikTok is the most popular social network in the world today and its numbers support it, there it is possible to find content for all tastes and the viral video that you will see below is just one of many. It’s about a man who was accused of harassing a young woman in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The clip lasting more than a minute was uploaded to the account “@ladoctorajuguetes” along with the phrase: “help share, it happened in Culiacán”. The aggression would have been carried out on Friday, May 20.

The images show the young man on a bicycle talking very closely with a young woman, who was leaning against the wall of a party room located in the Infonavit Humaya sector.

When the person who made the recording tried to get closer, the subject said: “I’m not doing anything to him, please go now”, not getting his object, he expressed more aggressively: “what do you want? what do you want? Open up to the dick, fucking nosy dick”, while he took out a cutter to threaten the defender.

At that moment, the girl who was against the wall began to run towards the train tracks, in the direction of Juntas del Humaya. Unfortunately for the female the man managed to catch up before going up some stairs.

There ended the video that went viral on social networks, before the sight of two men who walked through the place.

Debate Information noted that The alleged perpetrator was arrested by elements of the Municipal Police for administrative offenses, since he was not caught red-handed in the commission of the crime.