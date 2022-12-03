Thanks to a lightning investigation by the local police, the polar bear stolen last night has been recovered. The theft of the object, intended for the preparation of the Santa Claus Village in the gardens of La Spezia, will cost dearly to the two La Spezia promptly identified thanks to the municipal video surveillance system. In fact, the two were charged on the loose in competition for aggravated theft, with a penalty that includes imprisonment from 2 to 6 years and a fine from 927 to 1500 euros.



00:20