Know thanks to the DGT the technical and administrative data of the cars in your name. / Fotolia

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) recalls on its social networks that it is possible to consult the information on vehicles registered in Spain. The DGT has public and private information on cars registered in the country. Depending on whether or not a vehicle is in your name, you will have access to one information or another.

You can access a list with all the vehicles that you own and within each of them you can consult the identification, technical or administrative data of the cars in your name, as if the insurance is up to date, when you have to pass the next ITV or if the car has a designated regular driver.

For any vehicle, whether or not it is in your name



1. You can check the environmental label to which you are entitled.

2. You have available for your consultation the public information of the vehicles that the DGT has in its records. It is possible that this information is of interest to you in order to purchase a second-hand vehicle, to have a report on a vehicle or, simply, to check some information of interest that you are not very sure about. This is information about the technical data of a vehicle, its ITV history, kms recorded in the ITV, the environmental badge to which it is entitled, and even about the repairs and revisions that have been carried out by the workshops attached to the book digital maintenance or workshop book.

Information about your vehicles



Within miDGT, your private area of ​​the DGT Electronic Headquarters, and also in the miDGT mobile application, you have available all the information that the DGT has about your vehicles:

1. Vehicle identification data

– Tuition.

– Frame number.

– Vehicle identification number (NIVE).

2. Technical data of the vehicle

– Displacement.

– Fuel.

– Environmental badge.

3. Insurance and ITV data

– Information on the current state of the insurance: company and registration date.

– Expiration of the ITV and kilometers recorded in the last inspection.

You can also check if your vehicles have a designated regular driver other than you, download a copy, not valid for circulation, of your vehicle’s ITV electronic card and check the tax address of the vehicle (this last data is currently only available from miDGT , your private area of ​​the Electronic Headquarters of the DGT).