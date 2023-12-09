Feminidio in the hotel, the husband stopped: “We wanted to kill each other together, but I couldn’t do it”

“We wanted to die together: this was the plan. It was supposed to be a murder-suicide, but I wasn’t able to take my own life.” This was confessed during the interrogation by Alfredo Zenucchi, 57 years old, husband of Rossella Cominotti, 53 years old, the woman found dead this morning in a hotel in Mattarana, in the La Spezia area. The man, after being blocked, was interrogated and now the prosecutor’s office has issued a detention order against him.

Alfredo Zenucchi, 57 years old, he would have killed with a razor his wife Rossella Cominotti, 53, and then fled by car. The 57-year-old was stopped by the police and, after interrogation, taken to the Massa Carrara prison. The razor was seized. The 53-year-old was found dead this morning in a hotel in Mattarana, in the La Spezia area.

The reason for the decision appears to have been economic, Corriere della Sera reports: “the debts accumulated for the purchase of the newsstand and other deals that ended badly. All hypotheses still to be verified, because the manner of the crime (the woman was killed with a razor blow to the throat) is very anomalous for a couple who decide, together, to end it all. Rossella’s body was found yesterday morning around 8 by a hotel cleaner who was convinced that the room, on the first floor of the inn, had already been vacated by the guests”.

The woman was lying on the bed, her throat slashed, blood everywhere, explains Corriere della Sera. “The body remained in the room until 12.30 and was taken out through a secondary door at the back of the house. On the ground floor the dining room was fully booked but no one said anything to the guests who continued to have lunch unaware of the crime”.

