Although some believed that today’s edition of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ It was broadcast live, this is not true. The television host decided to go on a trip with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, and take advantage of the December 7th and 8th holidays. She took to her social media to reveal the place she chose as a destination to get out of her routine. Find out more in this note.

Where did Magaly Medina travel to?

Magaly Medina He used his official Instagram account to share with his followers his joy of having traveled to the paradisiacal beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. In the visual material they can be seen traveling in a small boat and enjoying the sun.

Magaly Medina has the best time with Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Instagram/Magaly Medina

Will Magaly Medina leave television?

Magaly Medina announced on his Instagram social network that he will soon launch his new project: a podcast with his name. The television host shared a video in which she is seen preparing to record the first episode. In addition, she showed some details of the location, such as a pink acrylic with the title ‘Magaly Medina: the podcast’, a table, a microphone and a notebook where the journalist will take notes.

Until now, it is unknown what topics the host will address in her new news program and whether she will leave television to dedicate herself entirely to it.

