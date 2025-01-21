Bodybuilder Joan Pradells and actress Fariba Sheikhan starred in Monday’s installment of ‘The Revolt’. However, moments before sitting down to chat with the interviewees, David Broncano and S.Erg Bezos They chatted, like every night, with some attendees in the stalls of the Príncipe Gran Vía theater. One of them was Rafael valderasdeputy mayor of a small Valladolid municipality of 91 inhabitants, who claimed the benefits of his town. “We want people to talk about Cervillego de la Cruz and for people to know that in towns like ours there are many opportunities to live peacefully and happily,” he said.

The councilor managed to awaken Broncano’s interest. Moved by curiosity, the man from Jaén asked for images of Cervillego to get to know him. “I’m liking Cervillego,” said the presenter when seeing photos of different areas of the town. Among all of them, a stone tower caught his attention, which Bezos called ‘The Venus of Cervillego’.

“It doesn’t sound familiar to me,” the councilor replied. His wife also mentioned that the monument in question did not belong to the municipality, but her comment fell on deaf ears amid the jokes of the team. ‘The Revolt‘.

Well, this Tuesday the 21st the program had to rectify it, after an X user dismantled the error with a History lesson. «Yesterday on @LaRevuelta_TVE this image appeared when they talked about Cervillego de la Cruz (Valladolid). It is not in Cervillego, but in the area of ​​San Vicente de Palacio, near another tower, Sarracín, and next to the dry bed of the Trabancos River, and it has 800 years of history. They were watchtowers built around 1183 between the kingdoms of León and Castile, although they later had other uses. Next to this tower, the town of Tobar was created and served as a bell tower to repopulate the south of the Duero. In 1528 it had 25 inhabitants and was depopulated in the 16th century,” he explains in his profile.









The space of Spanish Television He did not take long to apologize for the gaffe, also asking for forgiveness through the old Twitter. For their part, a double portion of guests passed by ‘The Revolt’ in Tuesday’s delivery. First of all, Broncano received Arturo Valls, about to open its new space in ‘The 1’, ‘That’s my jam‘. Later, the comedian had the opportunity to chat and ask the classic questions to the Valencian driver Tosha Schareina, after his second place in the Dakar 2025 rally.