A stunt that can cost you dearly. They had dinner at the restaurant, then to avoid paying the bill they jumped off the balcony on the first floor, landing on an adjacent roof, thus fleeing. It happened in Florence on Sunday evening, where three young people, in order not to pay the bill after a sumptuous meal at a restaurant, staged a daring escape, according to local media reports.

The police promptly arrived on the scene, alarmed by the managers of the place. The owner called the police to report that someone had jumped from the first floor. In fact, the alert was initially not due to the bill but due to the fear of people being injured after a loud noise was heard coming from a warehouse adjacent to the restaurant.

From subsequent checks the police found that no one had been hurt because no trace of the boys was found. Thus it was understood that the three had actually simply run away without paying the bill, losing track after the dangerous launch that made them land on the roof of the warehouse adjacent to the club.

The latter also suffered damage following the impact. The events took place in a Chinese restaurant near Piazza Annigoni, in the Sant'Ambrogio district, specialized in the creation of typical dishes such as sushi with the all-you-can-eat method. The police have set out on the trail of the three fugitives who now risk being sued for fraudulent insolvency.