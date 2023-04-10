Sunday, April 9, 2023, 11:15 p.m.





Torrevieja yesterday relived the most exciting moment of its Holy Week. Early, at eight o’clock in the morning, in the middle of the Plaza de la Constitución, she left the archpriestal church of La Purísima, dressed in mourning and accompanied by the band of bugles and drums of San Juan Evangelista.

The patron began the tour of the main shopping streets of the center to, at the confluence of Concepción and Fotógrafos Darblade streets, take the best of happiness. The journalist Francisco Reyes removed the mantilla and rediscovered the patron saint of the salt city with her son who had been resurrected before San Juan.

Later, the procession advanced already united by the streets Concepción, Bazán and Caballero de Rodas to the Arciprestal Temple. There, the people of Torrevieja put an end to their Passion Week.