Last Saturday, Chivas returned to winning ways by narrowly beating Rayos del Necaxa on the Akron field.
With this victory, those led by coach Veljko Paunovic reached 25 points and momentarily stayed in fifth place in the competition, which makes them dream of a direct pass to the league.
Since the repechage was reintroduced in Mexican soccer at Guard1anes 2020, the rojiblancos have only entered the Fiesta Grande this way, since they have never been able to do it directly and only twice were they in the top 8. Without the playoffs, Chivas would have been out of the league in three of the last five seasons.
The next game on matchday 15 against León will be key to being one step away from the top four. The emeralds are in fourth place in the competition with 26 points, and if Chivas wins, they would pass them and reach 28 points, disputing the first places against Toluca and América, who have 28 and 27 points, respectively.
It should be noted that only a miracle would leave Monterrey out of first place, since they have 34 points and have 3 games left to play.
With regard to the next matches of the Guadalajara, in addition to León, they will measure forces against Cruz Azul, in one of the most attractive games of the day, and close at home against Mazatlán, practically if Chivas defeats León and surpasses the Last commitment to the Cañoneros, he would have tied his direct pass to the Mexican soccer league.
