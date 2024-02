The result of the La Primitiva draw for this Monday, February 19, 2024 is 3, 13, 18, 31, 33 and 35. The complementary one is 4 and the refund is for the number 7

Monday, February 19, 2024, 9:48 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The winning combination of the draw Primitive Lottery celebrated this Saturday, February 17, 2024 is as follows: 3, 13, 18, 31, 33 and 35. As for the complementarythe number 4 has been the winner and the refund …