From a new one behind the scenes video others arrive details and artistic elements on Kemurithe new game in development at Unseen, the new indie team founded by Ikumi Nakamura, ex-member of Tango Gameworks and one of the authors of Ghostwire Tokyo.
The video is mainly composed of concept art and animations that are still preliminary, but which can give a slightly more precise idea of the atmospheres and particularities of this new production, which presents itself rather peculiarly.
Much of the imagery revolves around yokai, or spirits widespread in the human world, which can constitute threats or allies in the world of Kemuri.
The game, in itself, is a cooperative online PvE action, which “merges the world of yokai with the real one, awakening a certain curiosity for elements that we have lost sight of as we grow older”, explained Nakamura herself in video.
Players are asked to take on the role of hunters yokaiwho gain supernatural powers by using the “Fox Window”, which allows them to see inside the spirit world.
It is defined as a sort of “open world”, although the definition probably does not fit precisely, as reported by the authors. In any case, we find ourselves exploring a large city with the possibility of seeing the size of the yokai, interacting with them and possibly acquiring new powers.
It's not a linear game but it's not based on a huge map like Skyrim, Nakamura explained, but it could be defined as a sort of “semi-open world” in a peninsular setting. Much of the video is then dedicated to artistic issues and the designs of creatures and other elements of the game.
We saw a first presentation trailer for Kemuri at The Game Awards 2023.
