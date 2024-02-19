From a new one behind the scenes video others arrive details and artistic elements on Kemurithe new game in development at Unseen, the new indie team founded by Ikumi Nakamura, ex-member of Tango Gameworks and one of the authors of Ghostwire Tokyo.

The video is mainly composed of concept art and animations that are still preliminary, but which can give a slightly more precise idea of ​​the atmospheres and particularities of this new production, which presents itself rather peculiarly.

Much of the imagery revolves around yokai, or spirits widespread in the human world, which can constitute threats or allies in the world of Kemuri.

The game, in itself, is a cooperative online PvE action, which “merges the world of yokai with the real one, awakening a certain curiosity for elements that we have lost sight of as we grow older”, explained Nakamura herself in video.