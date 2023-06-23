The Peruvian tape “The Pampa”, by filmmaker Dorian Fernández Moris, had its premiere in the hot city of Pucallpa, the city that saw the birth of its young protagonist, Luz Pinedo, in a story that touches on a sensitive social issue such as human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The film that has 11 international awards will reach all Peruvian theaters this June 29.

Its director indicated that the idea of ​​opening first in the so-called Tierra Colorada was always present, since he considers that it was a way of thanking all the effort and collaboration of the locals inside and outside the film, including the participation of the leading lady and newcomer Luz Pinedoa native of Pucallpa, was also a powerful reason for this.

“We fervently believe in the need to integrate national cinema throughout the country. We also had a debt and gratitude to the city of Pucallpa, which has welcomed us with such affection during the filming of the film. A film where around 400 people (Pucallpinos) have also participated if we analyze every last person who has had something to do with the film, 150 extras,” said Fernández Moris on the red carpet at Cinépolis in Open Plaza, which was attended by participation of invited actors who came from Lima as Milene VazquezIsmael La Rosa and Emilia Drago.

“La Pampa” is a social drama that tells the story of Juan, a former public official, who is fleeing justice and the tragedy that has marked him for life. While Reina, a teenager, escapes the sexual and moral abuse that she has suffered since she was a child in the sexual exploitation camps of La Pampa, a place controlled by gold extraction mafias.

They act on the tape Fernando Bacilio, Silvia Maju, Mayella Lloclla, Oscar Carrillo, Sylvia Majo, Gonzalo Molina, Pamela Lloclla, Alain Salinas and Antonieta Pari. The scripts correspond to Rogger Vergara and Dorian Fernández Moris.